ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2017) – The multipurpose amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan (LHD 5), pulls up alongside the USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5), a dry cargo and ammunition ship in port at Naval Station Norfolk. Bataan just completed an underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)
|01.29.2017
|01.30.2017 09:03
|3129786
ATLANTIC OCEAN
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
