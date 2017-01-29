170129-N-HP188-038

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2017) – Quartermaster Seaman Joseph Speranzella, a native of Chincoteague, Va., looks through a distance and range site during sea and anchor detail aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 09:04 Photo ID: 3129785 VIRIN: 170129-N-HP188-038 Resolution: 1800x1286 Size: 989.43 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.