    Warriors conduct Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 10]

    Warriors conduct Live Fire Exercise

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Soldiers of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, conducted a squad level, live-fire exercise at the Grafenwohr Training Area, Jan. 24. This exercise allowed Soldiers to practice dynamic marksmanship at individual through squad level pushing the boundaries of a normal day at the range. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 08:06
    Photo ID: 3129705
    VIRIN: 170124-A-QM174-030
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors conduct Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alpha Company
    AWESOME
    Warriors
    1st Battalion
    1-4 INF REG
    4th Infantry Regiment
    JMRC
    7th Army Training Command

