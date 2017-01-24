Soldiers of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, conducted a squad level, live-fire exercise at the Grafenwohr Training Area, Jan. 24. This exercise allowed Soldiers to practice dynamic marksmanship at individual through squad level pushing the boundaries of a normal day at the range. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 08:06 Photo ID: 3129677 VIRIN: 170124-A-QM174-005 Resolution: 2700x1766 Size: 5.1 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warriors conduct Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.