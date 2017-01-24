Soldiers of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, conducted a squad level, live-fire exercise at the Grafenwohr Training Area, Jan. 24. This exercise allowed Soldiers to practice dynamic marksmanship at individual through squad level pushing the boundaries of a normal day at the range. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 08:06
|Photo ID:
|3129677
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-QM174-005
|Resolution:
|2700x1766
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warriors conduct Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
