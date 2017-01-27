Retired Lt. Col. Frederick Grant addresses guests during his retirement ceremony, at the Camp Courtney Theater, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017, after 54 years of continuous service to the Marine Corps. Grant served as the director of the Tactical Exercise Control Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, after 38 years of service as an enlisted Marine and officer. Grant, from Emporia, Virginia, enlisted Oct. 2, 1963, and served as an infantryman in Vietnam in addition to various other enlisted and officer billets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 06:11 Photo ID: 3129580 VIRIN: 170127-M-KO203-026 Resolution: 2516x1786 Size: 343.76 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: EMPORIA, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Q&A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Bernadette Wildes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.