(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Q&A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service [Image 3 of 3]

    Q&amp;A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Retired Lt. Col. Frederick Grant listens to remarks from a close friend during his retirement ceremony, at the Camp Courtney Theater, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017, after 54 years of continuous service to the Marine Corps. Grant served as the director of the Tactical Exercise Control Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, after 38 years of service as an enlisted Marine and officer. Grant, from Emporia, Virginia, enlisted Oct. 2, 1963, and served as an infantryman in Vietnam in addition to various other enlisted and officer billets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 06:16
    Photo ID: 3129577
    VIRIN: 170127-M-KO203-822
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 442.57 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: EMPORIA, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Q&A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Bernadette Wildes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Q&amp;A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service
    Q&amp;A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service
    Q&amp;A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Q&A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service

    TAGS

    officer
    service members
    warrior
    Grant
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    retired Marine
    Q&A
    Vietnam
    military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    devotion
    III MEF
    Emporia Virginia
    bernadette wildes
    Q&A: Former Marine retires after 54 years of service
    TECG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT