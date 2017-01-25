U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, level out chunks of frozen dirt on the landing zone site during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Haramura Maneuver Area, Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. The Marines worked through inclement weather conditions and a short timeline to build a 96-foot by 96-foot vertical takeoff and landing pad. The exercise is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. MWSS-171 trains throughout the year completing exercises like Kamoshika Wrath to enhance their technical skills, field experience and military occupational specialty capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

