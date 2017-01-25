U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, level out chunks of frozen dirt on the landing zone site during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Haramura Maneuver Area, Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. The Marines worked through inclement weather conditions and a short timeline to build a 96-foot by 96-foot vertical takeoff and landing pad. The exercise is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. MWSS-171 trains throughout the year completing exercises like Kamoshika Wrath to enhance their technical skills, field experience and military occupational specialty capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 03:54
|Photo ID:
|3129574
|VIRIN:
|170125-M-VF398-0015
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
