    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Coe Vandivier, a heavy equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, operates a hydraulic excavator during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Haramura Maneuver Area, Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. The Marines worked through inclement weather conditions and a short timeline to build a 96-foot by 96-foot vertical takeoff and landing pad. The exercise is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. MWSS-171 trains throughout the year completing exercises like Kamoshika Wrath to enhance their technical skills, field experience and military occupational specialty capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 03:53
    Photo ID: 3129571
    VIRIN: 170124-M-VF398-0042
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.9 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

