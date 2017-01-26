Skyler Flores, fourth-grader at Arnn, in the center, sings alongside the other youth members of Camp Zama during the annual Young Americans’ performance night held Jan. 26 inside Arnn Elementary School's cafeteria on Sagamihara Family Housing Area after the three-day workshop. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 01:44 Photo ID: 3129448 VIRIN: 170126-A-HP857-504 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 584.98 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Youth members of Camp Zama step outside the box; perform for community [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.