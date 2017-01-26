(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Youth members of Camp Zama step outside the box; perform for community [Image 5 of 6]

    Youth members of Camp Zama step outside the box; perform for community

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Tatum Clark, 8th-grader at Zama Middle School, plays a drum solo during the annual Young Americans’ performance night held Jan. 26 inside Arnn Elementary School's cafeteria on Sagamihara Family Housing Area after the three-day workshop. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 01:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth members of Camp Zama step outside the box; perform for community [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Youth members of Camp Zama step outside the box; perform for community

