Camp Foster Tax Center opens for 2017 tax season

The Camp Foster Tax Center is scheduled to open Feb. 1 at Bldg. 5699 aboard Camp Foster. It's open annually to active duty service members, retirees and dependents for free personal tax filing between February and June. The tax center office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays. Services will be available on a walk-in basis only.

For more information on the tax center and the required documents, visit:

http://www.mcbbutler.marines.mil/Base-Information/Legal-Assistance/Tax-Center/

