    Camp Foster Tax Center opens for 2017 tax season

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    The Camp Foster Tax Center is scheduled to open Feb. 1 at Bldg. 5699 aboard Camp Foster. It's open annually to active duty service members, retirees and dependents for free personal tax filing between February and June. The tax center office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays. Services will be available on a walk-in basis only.
    For more information on the tax center and the required documents, visit:
    http://www.mcbbutler.marines.mil/Base-Information/Legal-Assistance/Tax-Center/

