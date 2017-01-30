(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Foster Tax Center opens for 2017 tax season

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2017

    Story by Cpl. Janessa Pon 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    To utilize the tax center’s filing assistance, service members, dependents, and retirees must present W-2, interest or retirement paperwork, and a valid ID card.
    “My first year on Okinawa, I filed my taxes online,” said Katrina Swartout, a Carmel, Indiana, native. “It was convenient, but a little difficult to get assistance with technical issues. At the tax center, the process was easy. All we had to do was bring in our documents and identification and the staff took care of everything and answered all of our questions.”
    The tax center office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays. Services will be available on a walk-in basis only.
    For more information on the tax center and the required documents, visit:
    http://www.mcbbutler.marines.mil/Base-Information/Legal-Assistance/Tax-Center/

