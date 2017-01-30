Camp Foster Tax Center opens for 2017 tax season

Photo By Cpl. Jessica Collins | The Camp Foster Tax Center is scheduled to open Feb. 1 at Bldg. 5699 aboard Camp...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jessica Collins | The Camp Foster Tax Center is scheduled to open Feb. 1 at Bldg. 5699 aboard Camp Foster. It's open annually to active duty service members, retirees and dependents for free personal tax filing between February and June. The tax center office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays. Services will be available on a walk-in basis only. For more information on the tax center and the required documents, visit: http://www.mcbbutler.marines.mil/Base-Information/Legal-Assistance/Tax-Center/ see less | View Image Page

To utilize the tax center’s filing assistance, service members, dependents, and retirees must present W-2, interest or retirement paperwork, and a valid ID card.

“My first year on Okinawa, I filed my taxes online,” said Katrina Swartout, a Carmel, Indiana, native. “It was convenient, but a little difficult to get assistance with technical issues. At the tax center, the process was easy. All we had to do was bring in our documents and identification and the staff took care of everything and answered all of our questions.”

The tax center office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays. Services will be available on a walk-in basis only.

For more information on the tax center and the required documents, visit:

http://www.mcbbutler.marines.mil/Base-Information/Legal-Assistance/Tax-Center/