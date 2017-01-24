Members of the 22nd KSC Co. Mobile Labor Force unpack tent components in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. The tents will make up the temporary life support area in preparation of Key Resolve '17. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Uriah Walker, 19th ESC Public Affairs) 170124-A-AP855-006
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 21:11
|Photo ID:
|3129371
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-AP855-006
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MLF prepares for Key Resolve ‘17 [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Uriah Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MLF prepares for Key Resolve ‘17
