    MLF prepares for Key Resolve ‘17 [Image 6 of 7]

    MLF prepares for Key Resolve ‘17

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Uriah Walker 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A member of the 22nd KSC Co. Mobile Labor Force assembles a portion of a tent in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. The tents will make up the temporary life support area in preparation of Key Resolve '17. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Uriah Walker, 19th ESC Public Affairs) 170124-A-AP855-014

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Camp Humphreys
    Team 19
    22nd KSC
    KR17
    Key Resolve 17

    • LEAVE A COMMENT