Coast Guard seeking public’s help locating owner of kayak found near Aina Haina

The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found in Maunalua Bay, Oahu, Jan. 29, 2017.



The blue tandem kayak, labeled Cobra Tandem, was found approximately one mile offshore Aina Haina.

