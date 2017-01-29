(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard seeking public's help locating owner of kayak found near Aina Haina

    Coast Guard seeking public’s help locating owner of kayak found near Aina Haina

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found in Maunalua Bay, Oahu, Jan. 29, 2017.

    The blue tandem kayak, labeled Cobra Tandem, was found approximately one mile offshore Aina Haina.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard seeking public’s help locating owner of kayak found near Aina Haina [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Oahu
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Coast Guard District 14
    adrift kayak
    Maunalua Bay

