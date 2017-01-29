(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard seeking public’s help locating owner of kayak found near Maunalua Bay, Oahu

    Coast Guard seeking public's help locating owner of kayak found near Aina Haina

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found in Maunalua Bay, Oahu, Sunday.

    The blue tandem kayak, labeled Cobra Tandem, was found approximately one mile offshore Aina Haina.

    Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

    Watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received notification from a good Samaritan stating they found the kayak unmanned and adrift at approximately 1130 a.m. today.

    There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for possible people in the water.

    "The Coast Guard strongly encourages owners to label their gear with a name and contact information. Also, if the gear is lost, report it to the Coast Guard with a good description so that we can eliminate any unnecessary searches," said Charles Turner, command duty officer, Sector Honolulu command center.

    The Coast Guard offers free "If Found" decals to be placed in a visible location on human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker allows response entities to quickly identify the vessel's owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

    The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

    TAGS

    Oahu
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard District 14
    adrift kayak
    Maunalua Bay

