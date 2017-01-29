Scorpion Lens 2017

U. S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Richardson, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat broadcast journalist, rests after completing an obstacle course at United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., Jan. 29, 2017. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. Held at the United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., and the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, S.C. the exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James R. Crow)

