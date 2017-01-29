(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Scorpion Lens 2017 [Image 11 of 13]

    Scorpion Lens 2017

    UNITED STATES ARMY TRAINING CENTER FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Crow 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    U. S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Stout, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat broadcast journalist, rests after participating in an obstacle course at United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., Jan. 29, 2017. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. Held at the United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., and the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, S.C. the exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James R. Crow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 19:23
    Photo ID: 3129234
    VIRIN: 170129-F-LA783-0297
    Resolution: 2921x2401
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: UNITED STATES ARMY TRAINING CENTER FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens 2017 [Image 1 of 13], by A1C James Crow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017
    Scorpion Lens 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    "3CTCS
    3rd Combat Camera Squadron
    ATSO
    ability to survive and"

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT