    Vicenza Army Health Clinic gives students a clean break

    Vicenza Army Health Clinic gives students a clean break

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jason Welch 

    U.S. Army Africa

    Capt. Jason Auchincloss, U.S. Army Africa Physician Assistant, assists a Vicenza High School student applying a forearm cast during a trip to the Vicenza Army Health Clinic orthopedic and radiology wing Jan. 24, 2017. Vicenza Army Health Clinic leadership and U.S. Army Africa Physician Assistant Capt. Jason Auchincloss invited students from VHS to work alongside U.S. Army medical professionals as part of their human anatomy class.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 07:41
    Photo ID: 3129111
    VIRIN: 170124-A-XI247-003
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicenza Army Health Clinic gives students a clean break [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    high school
    Africa
    AFRICOM
    army medics
    Department of Defense Education Activity
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Army Africa
    radiology
    DODEA
    students
    U.S. Army
    USARAF
    Army Medicine
    U.S. Army Medical Department
    AMEDD
    orthopedics
    Vicenza Army Health Clinic

