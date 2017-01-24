Vicenza Army Health Clinic gives students a clean break

Capt. Jason Auchincloss, U.S. Army Africa Physician Assistant, assists a Vicenza High School student applying a forearm cast during a trip to the Vicenza Army Health Clinic orthopedic and radiology wing Jan. 24, 2017. Vicenza Army Health Clinic leadership and U.S. Army Africa Physician Assistant Capt. Jason Auchincloss invited students from VHS to work alongside U.S. Army medical professionals as part of their human anatomy class.

