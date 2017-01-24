Vicenza Army Health Clinic gives students a clean break

Vicenza High School anatomy class students show off their newly applied forearm casts alongside Vicenza Army Health Clinic orthopedic NCOIC Staff Sgt. Steven Fike, VHS teacher Kelly York, and U.S. Army Africa physician assistant Capt. Jason Auchincloss during a trip to the VAHC orthopedic and radiology wing Jan. 24, 2017. Vicenza Army Health Clinic leadership and U.S. Army Africa Physician Assistant Capt. Jason Auchincloss invited students from VHS to work alongside U.S. Army medical professionals as part of their human anatomy class.

