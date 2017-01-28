(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170128-N-HB733-228 [Image 1 of 2]

    170128-N-HB733-228

    GULF OF OMAN

    01.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    170128-N-HB733-228
    GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Two rigid-hull inflatable boats, attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), approach an Iranian-flagged dhow during an approach and assist visit. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 07:13
    Photo ID: 3129097
    VIRIN: 170128-N-HB733-228
    Resolution: 3758x2505
    Size: 966.56 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170128-N-HB733-228 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170128-N-HB733-228
    TAGS

    USS Cole
    DDG 67
    Destroyer
    Deployment
    GHWB Strike Group

