GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Two rigid-hull inflatable boats, attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), approach an Iranian-flagged dhow during an approach and assist visit. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green)

Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Location: GULF OF OMAN PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170128-N-HB733-228, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.