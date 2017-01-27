170127-N-HB733-051

GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 27, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Alan Farthing, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), places a container of JP-5 fuel into a rigid-hull inflatable boat during an approach and assist visit in response to a distress call from an Iranian-flagged dhow. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170127-N-HB733-051 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.