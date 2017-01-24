1CD RSSB conducts Sister In Arms Forum

Soldiers take part in group exercises to better get to know each other at the Sisters in Arms Forum at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Jan. 24. Command Sgt. Major Jill L. Crosby, command sergeant major, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, hosted the forum which was developed for female Soldiers to help enhance avenues of mentorship and empowerment in order to reach their full potential.

