Command Sgt. Major Jill L. Crosby, command sergeant major, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, speaks at the Sisters in Arms Forum at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Jan. 24. More than 40 Soldiers, male and female, attended the forum that was developed for female Soldiers to help enhance avenues of mentorship and empowerment in order to reach their full potential.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 06:58 Photo ID: 3129083 VIRIN: 170125-A-QC958-0050 Resolution: 5374x2221 Size: 2.78 MB Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1CD RSSB conducts Sister In Arms Forum [Image 1 of 8], by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.