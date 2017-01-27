(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown [Image 5 of 12]

    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Thomas 

    U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, participated in an Armed Forces Full Honor wreath laying ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region and The U.S. Army Military District of Washington, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery. The wreath laying is a part of the Prime Minister’s official visit to the United States. (U.S. Army photos by: Staff Sgt. Austin L. Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 20:52
    Photo ID: 3127703
    VIRIN: 170127-A-FD004-003
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
    The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Prime Minister
    Military District of Washington
    Arlington National Cemetary
    MDW
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)
    Bradley A. Becker
    Theresa May

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT