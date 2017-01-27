The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown

The Right Honorable Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, participated in an Armed Forces Full Honor wreath laying ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region and The U.S. Army Military District of Washington, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery. The wreath laying is a part of the Prime Minister’s official visit to the United States. (U.S. Army photos by: Staff Sgt. Austin L. Thomas)

