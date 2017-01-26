(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point [Image 3 of 4]

    Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Brosilow 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    Mrs. Gail Walters, left, the wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits at the library at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2016. Mrs. Walters visited MCAS Cherry Point to view the facilities and programs offered to Marines and families. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony J. Brosilow/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 13:51
    Photo ID: 3126783
    VIRIN: 170127-M-AD586-0020
    Resolution: 4629x3086
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Anthony Brosilow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point
    Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point
    Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point
    Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MAW
    United States Marine Corps
    II MEF
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Expeditionary Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT