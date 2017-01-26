Mrs. Gail Walters, left, the wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits at the library at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2016. Mrs. Walters visited MCAS Cherry Point to view the facilities and programs offered to Marines and families. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony J. Brosilow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 13:51
|Photo ID:
|3126783
|VIRIN:
|170127-M-AD586-0020
|Resolution:
|4629x3086
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Anthony Brosilow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
