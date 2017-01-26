Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point

Mrs. Gail Walters, the wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, meets with Michael T. Largent, the director of Marine Corps Community Services at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2016. Mrs. Walters visited MCAS Cherry Point to view the facilities and programs offered to Marines and families. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony J. Brosilow/Released)

