An F-16D Thunderbird jet arrives on Dannelly Field at the Montgomery Rgional Airport, Jan. 25, 2017. As Capt. Erik Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot, arrived, he conducted a flight survey of Maxwell Air Force Base and the surrounding area for the upcoming Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tammie Ramsouer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 13:05 Photo ID: 3126686 VIRIN: 170125-F-WV722-238 Resolution: 6016x3040 Size: 6.8 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Flight Survey [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Tammie Ramsouer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.