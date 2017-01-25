An F-16D Thunderbird jet arrives on Dannelly Field at the Montgomery Rgional Airport, Jan. 25, 2017. As Capt. Erik Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot, arrived, he conducted a flight survey of Maxwell Air Force Base and the surrounding area for the upcoming Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tammie Ramsouer)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 13:05
|Photo ID:
|3126684
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-UC842-011
|Resolution:
|4715x2756
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Flight Survey [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
