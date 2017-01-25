(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Flight Survey

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Flight Survey

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    An F-16D Thunderbird jet arrives on Dannelly Field at the Montgomery Rgional Airport, Jan. 25, 2017. As Capt. Erik Gonsalves, U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot, arrived, he conducted a flight survey of Maxwell Air Force Base and the surrounding area for the upcoming Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tammie Ramsouer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017
    Maxwell AFB
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
    Ramsouer

