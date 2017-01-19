(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Fighting Sixth’ Soldiers case colors ahead of rotation to Korea

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Takita Lawery 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Clinton R. Cody, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua M. Bryan, senior noncommissioned officer, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, case the unit’s colors Jan. 20 during a ceremony ahead of their deployment to Korea. The “Fighting Sixth” are taking with them the AH-64D Apache attack helicopters, which have replaced the OH-58D Kiowa Warriors due to the aviation restructuring initiative. (Sgt. Takita Lawery, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Fighting Sixth’ Soldiers case colors ahead of rotation to Korea [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Takita Lawery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    casing ceremony
    CAB
    1st Sqdn. 6th Cav. Regt.
    the fighting sixth

