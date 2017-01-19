Lt. Col. Clinton R. Cody, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua M. Bryan, senior noncommissioned officer, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, case the unit’s colors Jan. 20 during a ceremony ahead of their deployment to Korea. The “Fighting Sixth” are taking with them the AH-64D Apache attack helicopters, which have replaced the OH-58D Kiowa Warriors due to the aviation restructuring initiative. (Sgt. Takita Lawery, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3126599 VIRIN: 170119-A-PD461-079 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.55 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Fighting Sixth’ Soldiers case colors ahead of rotation to Korea [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Takita Lawery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.