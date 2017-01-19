(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Fighting Sixth’ Soldiers case colors ahead of rotation to Korea [Image 2 of 2]

    ‘Fighting Sixth’ Soldiers case colors ahead of rotation to Korea

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Takita Lawery 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Clinton R. Cody, commander of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, addresses an audience of Soldiers, friends and family members during a casing of the unit’s colors ahead of their deployment to Korea. Jan. 20 on Fort Riley. Approximately 360 “Fighting Sixth” Soldiers will be on hand to support the Republic of Korea as part of a scheduled rotational aviation force that will help maintain security on the Korean peninsula. (Sgt. Takita Lawery, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3126598
    VIRIN: 170119-A-PD461-041
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Fighting Sixth’ Soldiers case colors ahead of rotation to Korea [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Takita Lawery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    casing ceremony
    CAB
    1st Sqdn. 6th Cav. Regt.
    the fighting sixth

