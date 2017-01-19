‘Fighting Sixth’ Soldiers case colors ahead of rotation to Korea

Lt. Col. Clinton R. Cody, commander of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, addresses an audience of Soldiers, friends and family members during a casing of the unit’s colors ahead of their deployment to Korea. Jan. 20 on Fort Riley. Approximately 360 “Fighting Sixth” Soldiers will be on hand to support the Republic of Korea as part of a scheduled rotational aviation force that will help maintain security on the Korean peninsula. (Sgt. Takita Lawery, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

