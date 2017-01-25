(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Representatives of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council sign charter

    UTIQIAGVIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Herbert Brock, representative council member from the Maine National Guard, signs the National Guard Arctic Interest Council charter symbolizing a pledge for support to the council at the Inupiat Heritage Center in Utiqiagvik, Alaska, Jan. 25, 2017. Representatives of the NG AIC who attended the 2017 National Guard Arctic Summit took place in the signing. A future finalized agreement between National Guard Bureau and adjutants general of Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming is anticipated later this year. The council elected three positions during the Arctic Summit designating Alaska as the chair, Maine as the vice chair and New Hampshire as the secretary of the NG AIC. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Representatives of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council sign charter [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    National Guard Bureau
    Alaska National Guard
    charter
    Utiqiagvik
    National Guard Arctic Interest Council
    Inupiat Heritage Center

