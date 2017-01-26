(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Representatives of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council sign charter

    Representatives of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council sign charter

    UTIQIAGVIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Sponsors of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council signed a symbolic charter pledging their support to the council at the Inupiat Heritage Center in Utiqiagvik, Jan. 25, 2017.

    The charter outlines the mission, organization, responsibilities, and function of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council whose mission is to provide a forum of representatives and subject matter experts from states with Arctic interests, capabilities and resources.

    “We understand the Arctic is of vital interest to the United States and circumpolar area is of vital interest to a peaceful and prosperous world,” said Maj. Gen. Laurie Hummel, the adjutant general, Alaska National Guard. “We have come together to further Department of Defense interest in the Arctic.”

    Representatives of the NG AIC who attended the 2017 National Guard Arctic Summit participating in the signing. The council elected three positions during the Arctic Summit, designating Alaska as the chair, Maine as the vice chair and New Hampshire as the secretary.

    “We have had meetings yesterday in Fairbanks and today right here in Barrow,” explained Hummel before signing the charter. “We will come together as a council going forward to develop plans, policy and military operations for better exercising and training in the Arctic.”

    A future finalized agreement between National Guard Bureau and adjutants general of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming is anticipated later this year.

    “On behalf of the state of Alaska, America’s Arctic state, thanks to all of the states that have come together,” said Hummel who also recogonized representatives from the National Guard Bureau and U.S. Northern Command, who is charged with homeland security and defense. “We want to thank you [the North Slope community of Utiqiagvik] for hosting us; we feel very welcome here and we look forward to a wonderful evening with you.”

