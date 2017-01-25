(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DST-5 Flight Test [Image 1 of 3]

    DST-5 Flight Test

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Heather Heard 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) successfully completed a test series of the David’s Sling Weapons System, a missile defense system that is a central part of Israel’s multi-layer anti-missile array. This test series, designated David’s Sling Test-5 (DST-5) was the fifth series of tests of the David’s Sling Weapon System. This test series was conducted at Yanat Sea Range, operated out of Palmachim Air Base, Israel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 17:04
    Photo ID: 3125093
    VIRIN: 170125-O-AO981-003
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 168.73 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DST-5 Flight Test [Image 1 of 3], by Heather Heard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Israel and U.S. Successfully Complete David’s Sling Weapon System Intercept Test Series

