(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Israel and U.S. Successfully Complete David’s Sling Weapon System Intercept Test Series

    DST-5 Flight Test

    Photo By Heather Heard | The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Story by Heather Heard 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) successfully completed a test series of the David’s Sling Weapons System, a missile defense system that is a central part of Israel’s multi-layer anti-missile array.

    This test series, designated David’s Sling Test-5 (DST-5) was the fifth series of tests of the David’s Sling Weapon System. This test series was conducted at Yanat Sea Range, operated out of Palmachim Air Base, Israel.

    "This test campaign is a critical step in ensuring Israel has the capability to defend itself from a very real and growing threat," said U.S. Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Adm. Jim Syring. "We remain strongly committed to supporting Israel's development of a missile defense system."

    The test examined capabilities and performance of the entire David’s Sling Weapon System. Threat-representative targets were launched and successfully intercepted by Stunner missiles. The Multi-Mission Radar (MMR) detected the target after launch and transferred flight information to the Battle Management Center (BMC), which calculated the defense plan. The interceptors were successfully launched, performed all flight phases and engaged the targets as planned. Preliminary analysis indicates that test objectives were successfully achieved.

    The information collected during the test is being analyzed by program engineers and will be used for ongoing development and fielding of the David’s Sling Weapon System. This test series provides confidence in future Israeli capabilities to defend against large-caliber rockets and other developing threats.

    The David’s Sling Weapon System project is a cooperative effort between the United States and Israel to develop a defense against large caliber rockets and short-range ballistic missiles.

    The prime contractor for the David’s Sling Weapon System Program is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, with Raytheon Missile Systems as a sub-contractor. The MMR is developed by Elta, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries. The BMC, known as the Golden Almond, is developed by Elisra, an Elbit subsidiary.

    Israel Ministry of Defense Media Contact:
    •Asaf Zohar, 972-3-6975546, dover@mod.gov.il

    MDA Media Contact:
    •Heather Heard, 256-503-7802, heather.heard@mda.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 17:04
    Story ID: 221551
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Israel and U.S. Successfully Complete David’s Sling Weapon System Intercept Test Series, by Heather Heard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    IAF
    Israel
    Israeli
    MDA
    missile defense
    BMDS
    IMDO
    david sling
    David's Sling
    magic wand
    IMOD
    Israel missile defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT