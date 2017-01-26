(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PQ-14A "Cadet" [Image 2 of 2]

    PQ-14A &quot;Cadet&quot;

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Numerous PQ-14s 'Cadet' aircraft are shown undergoing what appears to be maintenance and inspection checks at Tinker Field, Oklahoma. These checks were routinely conducted during delivery and acceptance review by the Army Air Corps. Courtesy photo Tinker History Office

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 16:29
    Resolution: 1976x1354
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PQ-14A "Cadet" [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: Culver PQ-14 Cadet aircraft profile

    TAGS

    #Tinker 75

