(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: Culver PQ-14 Cadet aircraft profile

    Culver PQ-14

    Courtesy Photo | A Culver PQ-14A 'Cadet,' serial number 45-59043, wearing a bright red aerial target...... read more read more

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Story by Greg L. Davis 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Culver PQ-14 “Cadet” was an outgrowth of Culvers pre-WWII efforts in to inexpensive general aviation aircraft production. The PQ-14’s predecessor, the PQ-8, was produced specifically as a radio-controlled drone for the Army Air Corps beginning in 1940 when a contract for 200 aircraft was let. These proved so successful a slightly larger version with retractable tricycle landing gear, redesigned cockpit and larger more powerful engine were ordered in huge numbers as the PQ-14A.

    According to official Tinker history documents and photographs, the Oklahoma City Air Depot conducted maintenance, repair and overhaul of the aircraft which was constructed of all-wood, except for the rudder which had a metal frame covered in fabric. The Franklin engine was a six-cylinder, air-cooled horizontally-opposed piston engine creating150 horse power.

    The drones were primarily used during and after WWII for aerial and anti-aircraft gunnery training and wore a vibrant red paint scheme to aid in target identification by pilots and gunners.

    The PQ-14 was manned by a single pilot usually, but had two seats. Manned operations were conducted for training and ferry flights while the aircraft was flown by radio remote-control when acting as a target.

    The ‘Cadet’ was so successful in its role it was also purchased by the Army Air Corps for the U.S. Navy which designated it the TD2C-1. The Navy purchased 1,201 TD2C-1s.

    Manufacturer: Culver
    Aircraft type: PQ-14
    Nickname: Cadet
    Crew: 1 ferry pilot (or unmanned)
    Power plant: One Franklin O-300 piston engine
    In-service dates: 1942-1946
    Number produced: 2043
    Tinker connection: Maintenance, repair and overhaul

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 16:30
    Story ID: 221543
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: Culver PQ-14 Cadet aircraft profile, by Greg L. Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cadet
    Army Air Corps
    Oklahoma City
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma
    Culver
    75th Anniversary
    #Tinker75
    Oklahoma City Air Depot
    PQ-8
    PQ-14

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT