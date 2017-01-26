Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: Culver PQ-14 Cadet aircraft profile

Courtesy Photo | A Culver PQ-14A 'Cadet,' serial number 45-59043, wearing a bright red aerial target...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Culver PQ-14A 'Cadet,' serial number 45-59043, wearing a bright red aerial target paint scheme and still in flyable condition shown on static display at an event in California in 2001. Courtesy photo Jay Beckman / Crosswind Images see less | View Image Page

The Culver PQ-14 “Cadet” was an outgrowth of Culvers pre-WWII efforts in to inexpensive general aviation aircraft production. The PQ-14’s predecessor, the PQ-8, was produced specifically as a radio-controlled drone for the Army Air Corps beginning in 1940 when a contract for 200 aircraft was let. These proved so successful a slightly larger version with retractable tricycle landing gear, redesigned cockpit and larger more powerful engine were ordered in huge numbers as the PQ-14A.



According to official Tinker history documents and photographs, the Oklahoma City Air Depot conducted maintenance, repair and overhaul of the aircraft which was constructed of all-wood, except for the rudder which had a metal frame covered in fabric. The Franklin engine was a six-cylinder, air-cooled horizontally-opposed piston engine creating150 horse power.



The drones were primarily used during and after WWII for aerial and anti-aircraft gunnery training and wore a vibrant red paint scheme to aid in target identification by pilots and gunners.



The PQ-14 was manned by a single pilot usually, but had two seats. Manned operations were conducted for training and ferry flights while the aircraft was flown by radio remote-control when acting as a target.



The ‘Cadet’ was so successful in its role it was also purchased by the Army Air Corps for the U.S. Navy which designated it the TD2C-1. The Navy purchased 1,201 TD2C-1s.



Manufacturer: Culver

Aircraft type: PQ-14

Nickname: Cadet

Crew: 1 ferry pilot (or unmanned)

Power plant: One Franklin O-300 piston engine

In-service dates: 1942-1946

Number produced: 2043

Tinker connection: Maintenance, repair and overhaul