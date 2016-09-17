POW remains return home

Alabama National Guardsmen deliver Cpl. Larry Dunn's casket from the hearse to gravesite, Sept. 17, 2016. Dunn, a Korean War veteran, was declared dead Dec. 31, 1953, three years after his unit came under attack near Sonchu, North Korea. Dunn's remains were identified and returned to his hometown of Cullman, Alabama, Sept. 14, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eben Boothby)

