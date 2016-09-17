(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    POW remains return home [Image 1 of 5]

    POW remains return home

    CULLMAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Eben Boothby 

    Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command

    Alabama National Guardsmen deliver Cpl. Larry Dunn's casket from the hearse to gravesite, Sept. 17, 2016. Dunn, a Korean War veteran, was declared dead Dec. 31, 1953, three years after his unit came under attack near Sonchu, North Korea. Dunn's remains were identified and returned to his hometown of Cullman, Alabama, Sept. 14, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eben Boothby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3124328
    VIRIN: 160917-A-EB816-680
    Resolution: 3318x2806
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: CULLMAN, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW remains return home [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    POW remains return home
    POW remains return home
    POW remains return home
    POW remains return home
    POW remains return home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    POW
    Vietnam War
    Korean War
    AMC
    Funeral
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT