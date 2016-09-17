POW remains return home

The funeral procession of Korean War veteran Cpl. Larry Dunn passes by junior ROTC cadets on its way to Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cullman, Alabama, Sept. 17, 2016. Dunn, a Korean War veteran, was declared dead Dec. 31, 1953, three years after his unit came under attack near Sonchu, North Korea. Dunn's remains were identified and returned to his hometown of Cullman, Alabama, Sept. 14, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eben Boothby)

