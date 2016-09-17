(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    POW remains return home [Image 2 of 5]

    POW remains return home

    CULLMAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Eben Boothby 

    Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command

    The funeral procession of Korean War veteran Cpl. Larry Dunn passes by junior ROTC cadets on its way to Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cullman, Alabama, Sept. 17, 2016. Dunn, a Korean War veteran, was declared dead Dec. 31, 1953, three years after his unit came under attack near Sonchu, North Korea. Dunn's remains were identified and returned to his hometown of Cullman, Alabama, Sept. 14, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eben Boothby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW remains return home [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

