(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4 [Image 1 of 5]

    HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jermaine Ralliford 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    170125-N-WT427-236 POHANG, Republic of Korea (Jan. 25, 2017) Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines assigned to ROK 1st Recon Battalion ride in an MH-53E Sea Dragon assigned to the Vanguards of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14, Detachment 2A. HM-14 is assisting the ROK 1st Recon Battalion in cold-weather training operations. HM-14 maintains a worldwide 72-hour airborne mine countermeasure (AMCM) rapid deployment, a two aircraft forward deployed AMCM and vertical onboard delivery capability in the 7th fleet area of responsibility.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 21:05
    Photo ID: 3123609
    VIRIN: 170125-N-WT427-236
    Resolution: 6984x4656
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4 [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Jermaine Ralliford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4
    HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4
    HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4
    HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4
    HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HM-14
    Navy
    MCM
    Vanguards
    CNFK
    ROK Marines
    Jermaine Ralliford
    WT427
    KMEP 17-4
    Rok 1st Recon Bn.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT