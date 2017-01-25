170125-N-WT427-055 POHANG, Republic of Korea (Jan. 25, 2017) Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines assigned to ROK 1st Recon Battalion exit an MH-53E Sea Dragon assigned to the Vanguards of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14, Detachment 2A. HM-14 is assisting the ROK 1st Recon Battalion in cold-weather training operations. HM-14 maintains a worldwide 72-hour airborne mine countermeasure (AMCM) rapid deployment, a two aircraft forward deployed AMCM and vertical onboard delivery capability in the 7th fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 21:06
|Photo ID:
|3123589
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-WT427-055
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4 [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Jermaine Ralliford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
