HM 14 Det. 2-A assists in KMEP 17-4

170125-N-WT427-055 POHANG, Republic of Korea (Jan. 25, 2017) Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines assigned to ROK 1st Recon Battalion exit an MH-53E Sea Dragon assigned to the Vanguards of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14, Detachment 2A. HM-14 is assisting the ROK 1st Recon Battalion in cold-weather training operations. HM-14 maintains a worldwide 72-hour airborne mine countermeasure (AMCM) rapid deployment, a two aircraft forward deployed AMCM and vertical onboard delivery capability in the 7th fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)

