F-35A Lightning IIs piloted by the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare to depart Hill AFB, Utah, Jan. 20 for Nellis AFB, Nev., to participate in a Red Flag exercise. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise. This is the first deployment to Red Flag since the Air Force declared the jet combat ready in August 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)
|01.20.2017
|01.25.2017 13:05
|3122993
|170120-F-OD616-0280
|1800x1200
|543.5 KB
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Hill fighter wings first to bring F-35A to Red Flag [Image 1 of 5], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Hill fighter wings first to bring F-35A to Red Flag
