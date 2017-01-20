(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hill fighter wings first to bring F-35A to Red Flag [Image 4 of 5]

    Hill fighter wings first to bring F-35A to Red Flag

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    F-35A Lightning IIs piloted by the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare to depart Hill AFB, Utah, Jan. 20 for Nellis AFB, Nev., to participate in a Red Flag exercise. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise. This is the first deployment to Red Flag since the Air Force declared the jet combat ready in August 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 13:05
    Photo ID: 3122986
    VIRIN: 170120-F-OD616-0063
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 687.9 KB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill fighter wings first to bring F-35A to Red Flag [Image 1 of 5], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hill AFB
    Red Flag
    F-35
    Lightning II
    388th FW
    419th FW

