AFMC's Command Chaplain speaks to base leadership

Over 70 leaders from all over Eglin Air Force Base gathered at the Bayview Club to hear from Chaplain (Col.) Shon Neyland, Air Force Materiel Command’s command chaplain during a luncheon January 23. Neyland spoke to the group about spiritual resiliency and character-building. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)

