    AFMC's Command Chaplain speaks to base leadership [Image 2 of 2]

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Cheryl Sawyers 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Over 70 leaders from all over Eglin Air Force Base gathered at the Bayview Club to hear from Chaplain (Col.) Shon Neyland, Air Force Materiel Command’s command chaplain during a luncheon January 23. Neyland spoke to the group about spiritual resiliency and character-building. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 13:05
    Photo ID: 3122976
    VIRIN: 170123-F-vj838-800
    Resolution: 2100x1224
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC's Command Chaplain speaks to base leadership [Image 1 of 2], by Cheryl Sawyers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    airmen
    eglin
    air force base
    florida
    air force
    airman
    33 fighter wing
    96 test wing
    53rd wing

