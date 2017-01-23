Over 70 leaders from all over Eglin Air Force Base gathered at the Bayview Club to hear from Chaplain (Col.) Shon Neyland, Air Force Materiel Command’s command chaplain during a luncheon January 23. Neyland spoke to the group about spiritual resiliency and character-building. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)
This work, AFMC's Command Chaplain speaks to base leadership, by Cheryl Sawyers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
