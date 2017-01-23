Dog-gone good retirement

In honor of Military Working Dog Kanjer’s service, the Airmen at the 96th Security Forces Squadron presented him with a plaque January 23, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The plaque contained his leash and favorite toy among other items of significance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)

