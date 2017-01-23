In honor of Military Working Dog Kanjer’s service, the Airmen at the 96th Security Forces Squadron presented him with a plaque January 23, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The plaque contained his leash and favorite toy among other items of significance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 12:41
|Photo ID:
|3122970
|VIRIN:
|170123-F-vj838-712
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dog-gone good retirement [Image 1 of 4], by Cheryl Sawyers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
