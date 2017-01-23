(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dog-gone good retirement [Image 4 of 4]

    Dog-gone good retirement

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Cheryl Sawyers 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Kanjer expresses his gratitude to Staff Sgt. Jeremy Rice for his adoption during the military working dog’s retirement ceremony January 23, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Rice, an active duty dog handler at Patrick Air Force Base, was one of Kanjer’s handlers for four years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 12:41
    Photo ID: 3122965
    VIRIN: 170123-F-vj838-710
    Resolution: 3000x2493
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dog-gone good retirement [Image 1 of 4], by Cheryl Sawyers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    airmen
    eglin
    air force base
    florida
    air force
    security forces
    military working dog
    airman
    k9
    retirement
    33 fighter wing
    96 test wing
    53rd wing

