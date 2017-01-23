Kanjer expresses his gratitude to Staff Sgt. Jeremy Rice for his adoption during the military working dog’s retirement ceremony January 23, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Rice, an active duty dog handler at Patrick Air Force Base, was one of Kanjer’s handlers for four years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 12:41 Photo ID: 3122965 VIRIN: 170123-F-vj838-710 Resolution: 3000x2493 Size: 3.02 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dog-gone good retirement [Image 1 of 4], by Cheryl Sawyers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.