Hospital Militaire De Ouakam Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Sarr Ibrahima, Hospital Militaire De Ouakam Chief General Surgeon Balla Diop, Col. Serigne Namadou Sarre, surgeon general of the Senegalese Armed Forces, U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, the deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Africa and commander of its Army Reserve Engagement Cell, and Hospital Militaire De Ouakam Administrative Officer M'Diougou N'Dour walk to the hospital conference room to conduct the Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-1 Closing Ceremony, Jan. 25, 2017. MEDRETE is a combined effort between the Senegalese government, U.S. Army Africa, the U.S. Army Reserve 332nd Medical Brigade in Nashville, Tenn., and the Vermont Air National Guard. MEDRETE 17-1 is the first in a series of medical readiness training exercises that U.S. Army Africa is scheduled to facilitate within various countries in Africa, and serves as an opportunity for the partnered militaries to hone and strengthen their general surgery and trauma skills while reinforcing the partnership between the countries. The mutually beneficial exercise brings together Senegalese military and U.S. Army medical professionals to foster cooperation while conducting medical specific tasks. (U.S. Army Africa photo by Maj. Simon Flake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 12:33 Photo ID: 3122963 VIRIN: 170125-A-QS992-019 Resolution: 2629x1850 Size: 670.65 KB Location: SN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Africa completes first 2017 MEDRETE [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.