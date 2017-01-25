(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Africa completes first 2017 MEDRETE [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Africa completes first 2017 MEDRETE

    SENEGAL

    01.25.2017

    U.S. Army Africa

    Senegalese Armed Forces junior officer Lt. Dominique Oudiane, Col. Serigne Namadou Sarre, surgeon general of the Senegalese Armed Forces, U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, the deputy commanding General for U.S. Army Africa and commander of its Army Reserve Engagement Cell, talk at the Hospital Militaire De Ouakam in Dakar, Senegal prior to the Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-1 Closing Ceremony, Jan. 25, 2017. MEDRETE is a combined effort between the Senegalese government, U.S. Army Africa, the U.S. Army Reserve 332nd Medical Brigade in Nashville, Tenn., and the Vermont Air National Guard. MEDRETE 17-1 is the first in a series of medical readiness training exercises that U.S. Army Africa is scheduled to facilitate within various countries in Africa, and serves as an opportunity for the partnered militaries to hone and strengthen their general surgery and trauma skills while reinforcing the partnership between the countries. The mutually beneficial exercise brings together Senegalese military and U.S. Army medical professionals to foster cooperation while conducting medical specific tasks. (U.S. Army Africa photo by Maj. Simon Flake)

